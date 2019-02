A Wigan family gathered to celebrate five generations following the birth of baby Theo Christy.

With Gillian Walker, 64, are her mum Irene Trafford, 91, grandaughter Alyesha Kershaw, 24, with six-week-old great grandson Theo, and daughter Karen Kershaw, 46.

The five generations meet for the first time

When Aleysha, who lives in Bryn with her fiance Craig, gave birth to her first son Theo Christy, she couldn’t wait to introduce him to Irene who heads the family and lives in Shevington.