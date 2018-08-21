The injury-time goal that cost a Wigan punter £1MILLION

This is the moment a Wigan man missed out on an eye-watering £1m pay-out.



Had Latics goalie Christian Walton managed to keep out a Notts Forest injury time equaliser, Bryn’s Carl Sankey would have scooped the massive Sky Sports Super 6 jackpot.

With Wigan 2-1 up heading towards the final whistle on Saturday, Forest’s Matthew Cash was brought down in the area in the 91st minute to win a spot kick and provide a late chance for the team to earn a point.

Soccer Saturday viewers watched presenter Jeff Stelling tell of Mr Sankey’s devastating loss as they learnt that Lewis Grabban’s penalty had been saved by Walton only for the ball to be slotted in on the rebound by Hillel Soudani.

If Latics had retained their 2-1 lead, Mr Sankey would have been the sole jackpot winner of £1m.

Following the game, Wigan midfielder Sam Morsy tweeted fans to apologise for the goals, seemingly unaware of the Bryn resident’s plight.

The prize went to three other Super 6 participants, who will now split the jackpot money, each taking £333,333.33.

One of the winners named only as Vicki from Southampton, said: “We were out playing with our son in the garden, and then one of my husband’s work colleagues rang us to say they thought we were close to winning Super 6.

“We thought he was winding us up, but we went inside, switched on the TV and my husband, Rob, just started jumping about.

“There was still about seven minutes left in the Wigan game, so I told him to sit down, as there was no way we were going to win this. But then the full-time whistle went and we got the call from Super 6 and we were sent into shock and we can’t really believe it still.”

Previous to the drama in Wigan, Harry Kane’s first ever Premier League goal in August, which gave Tottenham a 3-1 win over Fulham at Wembley, looked to have given Mr Sankey the whole £1m. Kane’s strike came in the 77th minute and meant for a 13-minute period the jackpot was heading to him.

As Jeff Stelling said on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday: “One person’s misery is another’s delight.”