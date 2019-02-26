The Little Book of Trees by Caz Buckingham and Andrea Pinnington - book review: A deciduously delightful and evergreen gift for tree lovers of any age

Trees of all shapes, sizes and colour are a much-loved part of our natural world… but how much do we really know about them?

The Little Book of Trees is a superbly informative and comprehensive guide, taking us on a journey of discovery through the different species of tree that we see in our everyday lives, whether they are in gardens, parks, woodland or simply lining the roads.

This beautifully produced book from Fine Feathers Press, a high-flying publishing house which was founded by Caz Buckingham and Andrea Pinnington, aims to inspire a love of nature in children from an early age.

Introducing young readers to more than forty of the most common trees found in Britain and Europe, this invaluable book uses key fact files and beautiful photography to demonstrate the characteristics of each individual species and contains galleries and guides to bark, seeds, leaves and the wildflowers that live in tandem with trees.

Engaging, fully illustrated spreads help to transport readers into the magical world of the forest. Discover the difference between the horse chestnut and the sweet chestnut, find out when different fruit trees will yield a crop (and which you can and can’t eat!) and use the special Leaf Gallery to identify which species of tree grows right outside your window.

Printed on quality paper and filled from start to finish with fascinating facts, stunning photography and useful glossaries, The Little Book of Trees is arranged alphabetically and includes lively species descriptions as well as information about animals and plants linked to trees.

The Little Book of Trees – part of a series that builds into a first nature library – is perfect for sharing with children aged six and over to encourage them to explore the world of nature on their doorstep, and is a must-have book for everyone’s shelf.

A deciduously delightful and evergreen gift for tree lovers of any age!

(Fine Feathers Press, hardback, £7.99)