The scheme which provides special blankets for Wigan hospitals

When Rebecca Tailor heard about a new scheme to provide special blankets for Wigan hospitals she wasted no time.

Specialist bereavement nurse, Gail Brown, put out an appeal among WWL staff Trust, asking if any were able to make one of the blankets used to comfort patients at the end of their life, and also to give the hospital environment a personal feel rather than a clinical one.

Rebecca, lead technician for antimicrobials at Wigan Infirmary’s Pharmacy department, decided she could help and within 48 hours was handing over the first blanket.

Keen crafter Rebecca was taught how to knit by her mum and grandma but picked the hobby back up last year, and her blanket, made out of Aran wool, was made in just two days.

Gail had seen similar blankets used for the same purpose on WWL’s Critical Care Unit and knew they would be beneficial for patients approaching the end of their life.

She asked staff from across the Trust if any were able to lend a hand, or a stitch, to the cause.

Rebecca said: “I really like the personable aspect of my job and making a difference, whether that’s to the patient or their family.

“Having taken part in the Trust’s bereavement training and seeing the difference that the blankets can make I knew it was a really good cause and it’s been nice to be able to help.”

The bereavement team at WWL aims to provide a personalised service to all, regardless of time or cause of death, with the belief that every death should be equitable.

Gail said: “Everyone is treated as an individual in life and we are committed to treating everyone as an individual in death as well.

“Blankets like these will help to provide a more personal and homely feel to a patient at the end of life, whilst also being a keepsake for their loved ones.

“Being able to provide our first bereavement blanket in such a short time shows the dedication that our staff have to care.”

Anyone who wishes to donate a blanket email Gail.Brown@wwl.nhs.uk or Anita.M.Baker@wwl.nhs.uk