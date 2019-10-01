The Spirit of Manchester lands in Wigan

An award recognising how Greater Manchester came together in response to the Manchester Arena attack has arrived in Wigan.

The Spirit of Manchester statue was bestowed upon the city region at the first Pride of Manchester Awards in May, as a symbol of its strength, courage and resolve following the tragic events of 2017.

Residents are now invited to view it at Wigan Library where it will stay until October 19.

Once it has completed its tour of GM libraries the statue, pictured with Council Leader David Molyneux, will remain at Manchester Art Gallery, before taking permanent residence at Manchester Town Hall which reopens to the public in 2024.