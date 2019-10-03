There's a 'hole' lot of trouble for fed-up Wigan residents

Frustrated residents have hit out after repeated demands to fill a large pavement excavation fell on deaf ears.

Neighbours on City Road, Kitt Green, say they have been waiting almost two months for the problem to be sorted.

They also say the site, right outside one of the homes, is a magnet for anti-social behaviour with drunken revellers scattering and carrying the barriers and cones erected round the hole.

Wigan Council said there had been a communication issue with United Utilities but the site would soon be back to normal.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I’m fed up of coming home and finding the barriers there. The original complaint was made at the end of July.

“The most annoying part is the barriers are never up: they are always flat on their side or in the road.

“Drunks absolutely love kicking them over and into the road. My husband had to go out the other night because a group of men had picked up a barrier and were walking down the street with it.

“It shouldn’t be up to us to police the area by keeping going out standing them up and moving cones so cars aren’t knocking them over.”

Residents say the problems began when a lip began to form at the edge of a concrete cover which began bubbling outwards. When the problem worsened a few days later a second complaint and photograph was posted on the council’s website.

A couple of days later white lines were drawn around the area and the barriers quickly appeared, but work then halted for several weeks.

Residents say a man was then seen leaning over the barriers and taking pictures. When questioned as to when the problem would be solved he expressed surprise it had not already been done and said the council’s highways department would be alerted to the lack of work.

The residents also claim further calls to the town hall were not returned.

The council said repairs to the concrete cover were now complete and the work on the pavement would be done quickly.

A spokesperson said: “On an initial visit to the site, the area was made safe with barriers and signage as a result of deterioration to the footway.

“After investigating, teams found the issue related to a United Utilities asset so it was temporarily assigned to them to carry out the necessary repair work.

“Now complete, Wigan Council highway teams will be repairing the footway surface and barriers will be removed by the end of the week.”