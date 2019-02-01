They will never be forgotten

The borough came together to remember one of the darkest periods in modern history at the annual Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration.

Solemn and moving ceremonies were held in tribute to the six million victims of the Nazis’ inhuman Final Solution and those murdered in more recent genocides in the atrium at Wigan Town Hall and in the Turnpike Centre in Leigh.

Pupils from St John Fisher High School at the memorial service

Pupils from St John Fisher RC High School in Beech Hill and Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Atherton put on thought-provoking performances in Wigan and Leigh respectively.

There was also music, readings from the time and contributions from Leigh Paperback Writers Group.

The commemorations ended with the lighting of a memorial candle, a minute’s silence and a statement of commitment from the Mayor of Wigan Coun Susan Greensmith.

Those attending pledged to learn the lessons of history and to continue efforts to overcome racism, antisemitism and discrimination.