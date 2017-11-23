Thieves ransack disabled venue

A Wigan fishing venue adapted for disabled people and pensioners has been targeted by heartless thieves who have stripped it of essential equipment.



The fishery at Widow’s Flash in Spring View was burgled overnight on Monday in a raid which saw hundreds of pounds of tackle and maintenance equipment snatched from the property.

Tommy Cummings is angry and upset at the theft

Tommy Cummings, a volunteer at the fishery was devastated on Tuesday morning when he arrived to find the container holding fishing rods, bait boxes and strimmers and clippers for the surrounding grounds had been raided and left empty.

“What kind of people are we dealing with here?” he said. “People come from all over the place to use the fishery. You can drive around the pond, there’s all disabled pegs and it’s all accessible so there’s no walking to do.

“We do pretty well for visitors on here, especially with disabled people.”

The grounds, which are manned from 7am seven days a week, are also commonly used by pensioners due to their easy access.

“I can’t believe someone would break into a place used by pensioner’s and disabled people.” he added. “People come here to enjoy themselves. We evenb have plaques on the benches for people who have died and people ask if they can come here to spread their loved ones’ ashes.

“It’s a really beautiful place.

“We will still be able to open but people wanting to borrow equipment won’t be able to do so now, there’s nothing left.

“Some people bring their own stuff but the equipment was there for when people are stuck for equipment or if kiddies come to visit, that kind of stuff.”

Tommy said that he reported the incident to police on Tuesday morning as soon as he made the discovery, but has still not had any assistance despite being told that officers would visit the site.

The fishery boasts 44 fishing pegs 39 of which are disabled-friendly with five only off limits due to the incline going to the peg. A large amount of silver fish such as Roach Rudd and Skimmer Bream attracts fishers from across the region. There is also a huigh concentration of carp. Anyone with information should contact GMP on 101 quoting incident 343 of 21/11/2017.