Scholes redevelopment in 1968

Thirty brilliant pictures of Wigan and Wiganers from our archives

We've delved into our deep archives once again to bring you some cracking pictures of Wigan and Wiganers through the decades.


Have a flick through the Wigan retro pictures and see if they stir any memories ...

Williams of Wallgate in Wigan, October 1970
The White Horse on Standishgate in 1969
Market Street in Wigan in the 1950s
The one and only Daley Thompson hands over the baton in a relay race representing his club Essex Beagles at Robin Park in July 1986
