This Heinz Cadbury Creme Egg Mayo is (Seriously) happening!

Two of the nation’s most-loved brands, Heinz and Cadbury, have joined formidable foodie forces to create a unique Cadbury Creme Egg and Heinz (Seriously) Good Mayonnaise concoction - The Heinz (Seriously) Good Cadbury Creme Egg Mayo.



The two brands have revealed that the curious concoction is in fact real – and not an April Fool’s Day stunt, and available to try from a pop-up installation at Truman Brewery in London from 11th-13th April.

In a moment of taste bud tingling brilliance, Heinz concocted this unusual union and the result is a scrumptious, moreish spread, which is irresistible dolloped onto waffles or crumpets.

Those wanting to try the delicious concoction can do so for a limited time only at a unique Heinz X Cadbury Creme Egg installation at the Truman Brewery from April 11th - 13th April. But Heinz (Seriously) Good Mayo and Cadbury Creme Egg lovers beware! Only very limited stocks exist.

On the launch, Martina Davis, Brand Manager, Heinz (Seriously) Good Mayonnaise, said: “We have had so much fun creating this unique Creme Egg mayo for Easter with our friends over at Cadbury - we absolutely cannot wait for people to try it. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before - a true taste sensation! If everyone loves it as much as we do, then who knows, we might have to roll it out nationwide one day. Watch this space.”

Raphael Capitani, Brand Manager, Cadbury Creme Egg, said: “We’re so excited to announce that our Heinz (Seriously) Good Cadbury Creme Egg Mayo collaboration is actually happening - and can’t wait for people to try it for themselves. We’re looking forward to seeing Creme Egg and Heinz fans head down to the installation to taste this deliciously gooey spread.”