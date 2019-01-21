This is what you can expect to earn in Wigan for the most popular jobs
How does your actual salary in Wigan compare to the national average for your job title?
Here are the most common job types in Wigan with the average salary you should be expecting to receive ...
1. Teacher
The average annual salary for a teacher in Wigan is 28,631 - compared to a national average of 32,777 (Source: adzuna)
2. Nurse
The average annual salary for a nurse in Wigan is 31,303 - compared to a national average of 32,532 (Source: adzuna)
3. Electrician
The average annual salary for an electrician in Wigan is 32,961 - compared to a national average of 35,249 (Source: adzuna)
4. Labourer
The average annual salary for a labourer in Wigan is 27,476 - compared to a national average of 31,869 (Source: adzuna)
