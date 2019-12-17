This is when your bins will be collected in Wigan over Christmas and the New Year

Residents are being urged to check for changes to the council's bin collection rota over the busy Christmas and New Year period.

All regular bin collections from Christmas Eve will be moved either a day forward or backward.

Normal collection date: Tuesday December 24

New collection date: Monday December 23

Normal collection date: Wednesday December 25

New collection date: Tuesday December 24

Normal collection date: Thursday December 26

New collection date: Friday December 27

Normal collection date: Tuesday December 31

New collection date: Monday December 30

Normal collection date: Wednesday January 1 2020

New collection date: Tuesday December 31

Green bins will not be collected over the New Year period. This is to allow the council to prioritise the collection of other coloured bins. Green bin collections with recommence in the week beginning January 13 2020.

Kirkless Household Waste Recycling Centre in Makerfield Way, Ince, the Slag Lane centre in Leigh and the Chanters Industrial Estate recycling centre in Atherton will be open everday from 9am to 5:45pm.

All three recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Residents can check their local bin collection schedule online at apps.wigan.gov.uk/MyNeighbourhood