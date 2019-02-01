Thousands of pounds raised in memory of popular Wigan woman

The family of a late Wigan woman have raised thousands of pounds as a way to thank the medical staff who treated her.

Kath Ryan, from Pemberton, died last year following three battles with breast cancer. The 60-year-old had bravely fought the disease over a 30 year period, and was a much-loved wife, mum, grandmother, sister and friend.

Kath had been supported by the Wigan Health Centre at Boston House after she suffered with Lymphoedema, a swelling in the body’s tissues, following cancer treatment.

And as a way of thanking the centre for helping their loved one, Kath’s family and friends launched a fund-raising campaign for the Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Lymphoedema Service.

And they stopped by the centre to present the hard-working staff with a cheque for £4,000.

Kath’s husband Dave said: “Kath was a very popular lady in Wigan and if she walked into a room, it lit up. She was a retired care home manager who loved working with the elderly.

“She also made many friends through being an active local charity fund-raiser, enthusiastic Wigan Warriors fan and a lover of Northern Soul music.”

He added: “Kath was extremely grateful to the Lymphoedema Service in Wigan for their support in providing the treatment she needed near to her home after aggressive cancer treatment.

“As a result, we asked for donations at the funeral and we also set up a crowdfunding page which many of her friends and former colleagues used to make donations.”

Michelle Prior and Annamaria Crabtree, Lymphoedema Specialist Clinicians said: “Kath is very fondly remembered by the team and we are incredibly grateful for the donation made in her memory.

“The donation will be used to buy a Lymphscanner, which is a specialist piece of handheld equipment that can detect water content in tissue helping us to diagnose patients with Lymphoedema without the need of a scan in hospital.

“This will also help us to more effectively monitor how well patients are responding to treatment.”

Find out more about The Lymphoedema Service in Wigan Borough at www.bridgewater.nhs.uk/ashtonleighwigan/lymphoedemaservice