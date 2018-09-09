Thousands of runners get stuck into Wigan 10k

The sun came out briefly for the runners of the WIgan 10k - the annual race organised by Joining Jack.

Thousands of runners of all age groups set off at 10am this morning (Sunday) with the first racers getting back shortly after the half hour mark.

The crowds cheer on the runners at the start of the Wigan 10k

The annual race took on it's usual party-like atmosphere with folk raising money for Joining Jack and their own charities personal to them.

Each runner received a medal and massage at the end of the race and there was entertainment and food stalls in Wigan town centre to help ease weary legs.

Watch our facebook live video from the start of the race here