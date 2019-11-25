Thousands of Wigan houses are empty while homelessness increases

More than 1,000 of Wigan’s empty homes have lain unused for six months or longer, figures reveal.

As the number of empty homes has risen alongside homelessness across England, housing reform campaigners warn that the country is in a “national housing crisis”.

The latest Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government statistics listed 3,540 “unoccupied and substantially unfurnished” properties in the area in September – 1,093 of which have gathered dust for at least half a year.

These “long-term empty homes” have shrunk rapidly in number since last year, when 1,572 were recorded.

The data does not include second homes or dwellings that could be refurbished.

Councils across the country can cut council tax on empty homes not marketed for sale or rent, but those vacant for at least two years risk paying up to twice their full tax bill.

The potential premium was hiked up earlier this year, having previously been capped at an extra half of the total tax due.

Across England, 299 of 317 local authorities charge a premium for some of their empty homes, with nine introducing the tax rise for the first time this year.

In Wigan, 572 properties are now subject to a premium for being empty for two years or longer. None pay the maximum 100% tax hike.

Another 1,875 empty homes receive a discount – including 538 exempt from council tax.

Across the country, nearly 483,000 homes sat empty at the latest count in September – 8% more than when records began in 2015.

According to the figures, only 64,000 dwellings were subject to a discount, and fewer than 33,000 received a full tax exemption.

Of the 63,000 empty properties paying a premium, three-quarters forked out the full 100% tax hike while the remainder paid the previous premium cap level of 50%.

Will McMahon, director of housing charity Action on Empty Homes, said: “As Britain decides its future in the current General Election we once again see housing as a top issue amongst voters’ concerns, yet every government housing statistic is going the wrong way.

“To see empty homes numbers shoot up for a third year alongside rising homelessness is simply unacceptable.

“Our housing market is not delivering the housing we need. This is why we want to see hundreds of thousands of wasted empty homes brought into use for those in housing need.”

The country, he added, “cannot afford” to see homes stand empty because councils lack the help to bring them back into use.

Shadow housing secretary John Healey said: “The Conservatives have failed to deal with the blight of empty properties, weakening council powers to deal with the problem and cutting regeneration funding.

“Labour will give local authorities the powers to hike council tax on empty homes, alongside a plan to build the new council and social homes needed in every part of the country.”

Wigan Council spends more than £5,000 every week on temporary accommodation for homeless families, new figures reveal.

Housing charity Shelter says councils are being forced to waste “vast sums” on unsuitable temporary accommodation because of a failure to invest in social housing, after the bill rose to more than £1 billion a year across England.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government figures show Wigan Borough Council spent £295,000 providing temporary accommodation to homeless households in 2018-19 – £5,670 per week.

This was a 283% increase on the previous year, £218,000 more over the year.

The biggest chunk of cash in Wigan was spent on places in bed and breakfast accommodation, accounting for £194,000 of the total.

Shelter describes B&Bs as “some of the worst places for families with children to live”, as they often involve entire households living in one small room without cooking facilities.

Experts warn that a rise in private landlords offering expensive nightly accommodation to councils rather than short-term leases is placing an increasing burden on the public purse.

Across England, councils spent a combined total of almost £1.1 billion on temporary accommodation, an increase of 9% in just one year.

The figures do not include any administrative costs councils incur running homeless services, such as finding and allocating accommodation, or for homelessness prevention services.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the figures were a shocking but “entirely preventable consequence” of the country’s housing emergency.

She said: “If consecutive governments had built the genuinely affordable social homes that are needed, fewer people would be homeless, and we would not be wasting vast sums on unsuitable temporary accommodation.

“What’s even more shameful is that so much of this public money is lining the pockets of unscrupulous private landlords, who can charge desperate councils extortionate rates for grim B&Bs, because there’s nowhere else for families to go.”

Across England, more than 30% of the total was spent on B&B places, and a further 12% on other nightly accommodation.

Spending on B&Bs has more than doubled over the last five years

Ms Neate added: “This is a crisis we cannot allow politicians to ignore during this election.

“Social housing must be at the heart of every manifesto, and all parties must commit to at least 90,000 new social homes a year over the next parliament.

“If they don’t, all of us will pay an even higher price.”