Thousands sign up to run in seventh annual Wigan 10k

Thousands of people have signed up to take part in the seventh annual Wigan 10k.



Registrations passed 2,000 at the end of last week, with places still available for people wishing to take part in the road race on Sunday, September 1.

The popular family mile also returns and hundreds of people have signed up for that.

Once again the events will start on Market Street, in Wigan town centre, with the 10k participants following a route along Park Road to Woodhouse Lane, through Martland Mill Park and around the DW Stadium, before returning to the town centre via Mesnes Park.

It will be started by Jack Johnson, the inspiration behind charity Joining Jack, which was set up to fund research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy after he was diagnosed with the condition.

Musicians will perform along the route to keep runners and walkers entertained, including Pemberton Brass Band, singer Andy Mack and a steel band.

Crowds are expected to line the streets, particularly in the town centre to watch participants sprint to the finish.

As they cross the line, they will be given a medal specially designed for the race.

Afterwards, runners and their supporters can enjoy live music from a stage in Wigan town centre, with the acts due to be announced in coming days.

The popular European food festival will also return.

This year the event has a new corporate sponsor in Williams BMW Mini.

Race director Matt Johnson said it was a peak time for registrations and encouraged people to sign up.

He said: “The weather is getting a bit better and the long-term forecast seems to be drying up, so we are hoping it lasts until September 1.

“Get involved. If you have never run it before or taken part, whether you’re a beginner or whatever level you are, come along. It’s all about enjoying yourself and getting the support from the spectators and enjoying the atmosphere.”

Entry for the 10k race costs £21 or £19 for affiliated runners, with the option to buy a T-shirt for £10.

It costs £4 for children to enter the family mile.

To register or find out more, visit www.wigan10k.co.uk.

The start of last year’s race

