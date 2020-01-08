Three British citizens among those killed after Ukraine International Airlines plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian aeroplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport in Iran's capital, Tehran, Iranian state television is reporting.

Three Britons were aboard Ukrainian passenger plane which crashed moments after take off from Iran on Wednesday morning, officials in Kyiv have confirmed.

A police officer stands guard as debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

All 180 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 flight from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran to Kyiv were killed.

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, announced the nationalities of those on board the crashed jet.

He tweeted: "We are currently aware of the following information on the countries of origin of those killed in the crash #PS752 : Iran - 82; Canada - 63; Ukraine - 2 + 9 (crew); Sweden - 10; Afghanistan - 4; Germany - 3; United Kingdom - 3. We express our condolences. The Ukrainian authorities continue to investigate."

Iranian state television said the crash was because of mechanical issues.

