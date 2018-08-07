Three car crashes on Wigan's roads overnight

It was a busy night for firefighters as they came to the rescue after three car crashes in Wigan.



Crews from Wigan fire station were called when a car driven by a pensioner landed on its side on St Mark's Avenue, in Worsley Hall, at 9.45pm on Monday.

The Vauxhall Corsa hit two parked cars before rolling onto its side.

People living on the street helped the woman, who was in her mid to late 70s, out of the car.

She was checked by paramedics but did not appear to be injured.

Later that night, at 12.20am on Tuesday, crews were called to Copperas Lane in Haigh after a driver lost control on a bend.

The Volkwagen Polo hit stone bollards and landed on its passenger side.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off the car and a woman was taken to hospital by ambulance complaining of back and neck pain.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at 6.50am on Tuesday on Darlington Street in Wigan.

A Vauxhall Insignia had "substantial damage" after colliding with the back of a Land Rover Defender.

The driver of the Vauxhall was given a precautionary check by paramedics at the scene.