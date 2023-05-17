Four crews were called to the address in Falkirk Drive, Ince, at 3.45am on Wednesday May 17 as fire ravaged the upstairs of the property.

A man and a woman were able to get out unaided before the emergency services arrived, but a second man had to be led to safety by firefighters wearing breathing gear.

Falkirk Drive, Ince, where three people suffered from smoke inhalation during a house fire

All three occupants were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital for check-ups and possible treatment.

Residents from neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Two crews from Wigan, one from Hindley and another from Atherton were in attendance at the height of the emergency and, at the time of publication, Hindley firefighters were still at the scene.

In all six officers in breathing gear were needed to tackle the incident with several hose reels.

Wigan watch manager Paul Gibbons sais that at this early stage no-one has ventured a cause of the blaze although both the fire service and police are now jointly investigating it.

Positive pressure fans were used to get rid of the fumes. The interior of the home, particularly the first floor, was said to have been badly damaged by heat and smoke.

