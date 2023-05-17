News you can trust since 1853
One man was rescued by firefighters and another two adults managed to escape on their own as a blaze broke out in a terraced Wigan home during the early hours.

By Charles Graham
Published 17th May 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 08:28 BST

Four crews were called to the address in Falkirk Drive, Ince, at 3.45am on Wednesday May 17 as fire ravaged the upstairs of the property.

A man and a woman were able to get out unaided before the emergency services arrived, but a second man had to be led to safety by firefighters wearing breathing gear.

Falkirk Drive, Ince, where three people suffered from smoke inhalation during a house fireFalkirk Drive, Ince, where three people suffered from smoke inhalation during a house fire
Falkirk Drive, Ince, where three people suffered from smoke inhalation during a house fire
All three occupants were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital for check-ups and possible treatment.

Residents from neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Two crews from Wigan, one from Hindley and another from Atherton were in attendance at the height of the emergency and, at the time of publication, Hindley firefighters were still at the scene.

In all six officers in breathing gear were needed to tackle the incident with several hose reels.

Wigan watch manager Paul Gibbons sais that at this early stage no-one has ventured a cause of the blaze although both the fire service and police are now jointly investigating it.

Positive pressure fans were used to get rid of the fumes. The interior of the home, particularly the first floor, was said to have been badly damaged by heat and smoke.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring the police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers number anonymously on 0800 555111.