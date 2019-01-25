Time for change at Wigan Youth Zone says chairman

The millionaire co-founder of Wigan Youth Zone has announced his intention to step down as chairman.

Martin Ainscough (pictured) said that it was “time for a change” and for someone younger to take over the reins, but that he would still be heavily involved with the charity.

The announcement came just days after a further honour was bestowed on the 66-year-old businessman who is already a CBE and a deputy lord lieutenant of Greater Manchester.

Wigan Council has decided to honour Mr Ainscough with his own star on the town centre’s Walk of Fame, of which other dedicatees include Sir Ian McKellen, Stuart Maconie, Billy Boston and local community champion Barbara Nettleton.

Mr Ainscough, who was born into an entrepreneurial family and made his fortune by building up a crane hire business with his brothers, was instrumental in getting the youth zone up and running alongside his cousin Bill and sport tycoon Dave Whelan.

He has continued to be at the forefront of its fund-raising operations and has donated a considerable amount of his own wealth into launching and supporting the organisation ever since.

But he said: “I am stepping down as chairman in March and handing over to a younger person. It’s time for some new blood.

“I am 66 now, I have been involved in the Youth Zone from the start - which is eight years and it is now time for somebody else to take the reins.

“That said I will still be an ambassador, still contributing to it and keeping my beady eye on it.

“It has been a great privilege to be involved in the Youth Zone. We have had great support from Wigan Council - I take my hat off to them, we couldn’t have done it without the council or Bill, Dave and the board for that matter.

“I am immensely proud of what has been achieved and my job now is to ensure that momentum is kept fresh. Being involved in the Youth Zone is probably one of the best things I have done in my life.”

Mr Ainscough said that a successor as chairman had yet to be appointed.

As far as the star on the Walk of Fame is concerned, he said: “I am very pleased and surprised. It’s good to get some local recognition. My brother asked if I was going to have the star put under a pie shop!

“Fair play to the council for bestowing such an honour.”