Time to vote for your Wigan barber of the Year

PICK YOUR FAVOURITE FROM THIS LIST
1 AJ’s Barbers, Woodhouse Drive, Wigan
2 Anis Barber Shop, Darlington Street East, Wigan
3 Barber Bottega, Ridyard Street, Wigan
4 Barbers Corner, Gidlow Lane, Wigan
5 Barbers Shop, Walthew Lane, Wigan
6 Benny’s Barbershop, Orrell Road, Wigan
7 Blade’z Barber, Library Street, Wigan
8 Bobs Barber Shop, Garswood Street, Wigan
9 Bodrum Barber Shop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
10 Chop Shop Barbers, Rectory Road, Wigan
11 Chris Barber Shop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
12 Cjades Barbershop, Bryn Street, Wigan
13 Clip Joint, Acton Street, Wigan
14 Cutting Edge, Poolstock, Wigan
15 Cutz Barber Shop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
16 Dads and Lads Barber Shop, Meadow Street, Wigan
17 Dermot’s Barber Shop, Market Street, Wigan
18 Empire Barber Shop, Market Street, Wigan
19 Esquire Barbers, Mesnes Road, Wigan
20 Flama Turkish Barbers, Garswood Street, Wigan
21 H Y Barbers, Whelley, Wigan
22 HairStyle by Anna, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
23 Harry Wallwork Hairdressers, Hallgate, Wigan
24 IBO Barber Shop, Park Road, Wigan
25 Izzy’s Barber Shop, Wallgate, Wigan
26 Joe’s Barber’s Wigan, Arcade Street, Wigan
27 Joe’s Barbershop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
28 LJ Barbers, Market Street, Wigan
29 Majed Barber Shop, Gerard Street, Wigan
30 Mancave Gentleman Groomers, Wallgate, Wigan
31 Marcus Barber Shop, Market Street, Wigan
32 Mario Barber Shop, Wigan Road, Wigan
33 Meko’s Barbers, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
34 Men Only Barbers, White Street, Wigan
35 Men’s Collective, Mesnes Street, Wigan
36 Pem Barbers, Orrell Road, Wigan
37 Platt Bridge Barber, Warrington Road, Wigan
38 Russ’s Barbers, Poolstock Lane, Wigan
39 Sams Barber Shop, Wigan Lane, Wigan
40 Springview Barber Shop, Warrington Road, Wigan
41 Squires Barbers, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan
42 Standish Barbers, Market Street, Wigan
43 Style Barbers, Miles Lane, Wigan
44 The Barber House, Ashbourne Avenue, Wigan
45 The Barbers Shop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
46 The Cut Above, Hodges Street, Wigan
47 The Haus of Hair, Darlington Street, Wigan
48 The King & Ace Barbers, Jaxons Court, Wigan
49 The Men’s Room Barber Shop. Kenyon Road, Wigan
50 The Style Council, King Street West, Wigan
51 Toppers Barber, Wallgate, Wigan
52 Varun’s Barbershop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan
53 Vivid House, Main Street, Wigan
54 Xtreme Styling Uk, Fleet Street, Wigan
55 Zain Barber for men, Crompton Street, Wigan