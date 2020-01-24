Time to vote for your Wigan barber of the Year

Everyone wants to look good, whether they’re at work, relaxing with friends or on a night out and our readers are no different.

This week we have launched our Barber of the Year competition 2020 and we need YOU to help us find the top hairdresser in our area.

Somewhere that’s a cut above the rest and doesn’t take you at face value. Finding a barber you can trust is crucial.

Your favourite might provide the best shaves, the perfect haircut, the neatest trim, the hottest towels, the finest products, or the most relaxing surroundings.

Whether it’s the way they treat your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive, we want to hear from you. We encourage you to vote for any of the barbers listed here that you’ve used and been impressed by.

Taking part couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is fill in the voting form In the Wigan Post this week and return it to the address shown in paper.

Please note that photocopies of coupons will not be accepted and the deadline for entries in February 7.

PICK YOUR FAVOURITE FROM THIS LIST

1 AJ’s Barbers, Woodhouse Drive, Wigan

2 Anis Barber Shop, Darlington Street East, Wigan

3 Barber Bottega, Ridyard Street, Wigan

4 Barbers Corner, Gidlow Lane, Wigan

5 Barbers Shop, Walthew Lane, Wigan

6 Benny’s Barbershop, Orrell Road, Wigan

7 Blade’z Barber, Library Street, Wigan

8 Bobs Barber Shop, Garswood Street, Wigan

9 Bodrum Barber Shop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

10 Chop Shop Barbers, Rectory Road, Wigan

11 Chris Barber Shop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

12 Cjades Barbershop, Bryn Street, Wigan

13 Clip Joint, Acton Street, Wigan

14 Cutting Edge, Poolstock, Wigan

15 Cutz Barber Shop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

16 Dads and Lads Barber Shop, Meadow Street, Wigan

17 Dermot’s Barber Shop, Market Street, Wigan

18 Empire Barber Shop, Market Street, Wigan

19 Esquire Barbers, Mesnes Road, Wigan

20 Flama Turkish Barbers, Garswood Street, Wigan

21 H Y Barbers, Whelley, Wigan

22 HairStyle by Anna, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

23 Harry Wallwork Hairdressers, Hallgate, Wigan

24 IBO Barber Shop, Park Road, Wigan

25 Izzy’s Barber Shop, Wallgate, Wigan

26 Joe’s Barber’s Wigan, Arcade Street, Wigan

27 Joe’s Barbershop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

28 LJ Barbers, Market Street, Wigan

29 Majed Barber Shop, Gerard Street, Wigan

30 Mancave Gentleman Groomers, Wallgate, Wigan

31 Marcus Barber Shop, Market Street, Wigan

32 Mario Barber Shop, Wigan Road, Wigan

33 Meko’s Barbers, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

34 Men Only Barbers, White Street, Wigan

35 Men’s Collective, Mesnes Street, Wigan

36 Pem Barbers, Orrell Road, Wigan

37 Platt Bridge Barber, Warrington Road, Wigan

38 Russ’s Barbers, Poolstock Lane, Wigan

39 Sams Barber Shop, Wigan Lane, Wigan

40 Springview Barber Shop, Warrington Road, Wigan

41 Squires Barbers, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

42 Standish Barbers, Market Street, Wigan

43 Style Barbers, Miles Lane, Wigan

44 The Barber House, Ashbourne Avenue, Wigan

45 The Barbers Shop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

46 The Cut Above, Hodges Street, Wigan

47 The Haus of Hair, Darlington Street, Wigan

48 The King & Ace Barbers, Jaxons Court, Wigan

49 The Men’s Room Barber Shop. Kenyon Road, Wigan

50 The Style Council, King Street West, Wigan

51 Toppers Barber, Wallgate, Wigan

52 Varun’s Barbershop, Ormskirk Road, Wigan

53 Vivid House, Main Street, Wigan

54 Xtreme Styling Uk, Fleet Street, Wigan

55 Zain Barber for men, Crompton Street, Wigan