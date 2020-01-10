Tip permits system staying same in Wigan as regional changes announced

Wiganers will not face a tipping point when it comes to how often they can deposit rubbish at the borough’s waste and recycling centre.

That’s because the council has confirmed the borough is completely unaffected by new rules being brought in across the rest of Greater Manchester next month.

A major clampdown on illegal use of the sites is being introduced to the other nine unitary authorities in the region, with van drivers being restricted to one tip visit a month and cars only being allowed in on a weekly basis.

However, this has been decided by the GM Waste Disposal Authority and Wigan is not part of it.

That means that the rules over tip visits in this borough will remain as they are as local authorities elsewhere in Greater Manchester alter their regulations.

Wiganers wanting to take items to a recycling centre in a car do not have to have a permit at all.

Those using vans or twin-axle trailers, though, need a single-use waste recycling permit for each visit they want to make to a disposal centre.

They also need to ensure their trailers do not fall foul of the centres’ size restrictions, which vary from site to site.

Permits are arranged through the MyAccount section of the council’s website.

Asking for one can be done on the day of dumping rubbish, with permission sent to a computer or a mobile device within a couple of hours of the request being made.

Trade waste is already completely banned from all Wigan recycling centres, including rubbish from property developers and landlords

There are currently three recycling centres in the borough, at Kirkless, Slag Lane and the Chanters Industrial Estate.

The new rules for the rest of Greater Manchester come into force on February 20.

Automatic number plate recognition cameras will be used to log vehicle movements and going to a tip in a neighbouring borough will also count towards someone’s total of visits.

For more information about Wigan Council’s recycling and waste policies, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/Resident/Bins-Recycling/Waste-and-Recycling-Centres.aspx