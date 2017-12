What does Boxing Day mean to you?

If it's not fancy dress you can't be a Wiganer!

Boxing Day fancy dress in Wigan town centre

The annual Boxing Day fancy dress party in Wigan town centre seems to get better and better each year and this year was no exception.

Thousands of revellers took to the streets in some amazing costumes to continue their festive celebrations.

