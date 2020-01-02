Today is the best day of the year to take practical driving test

There's good news for learner drivers taking their practical test today as it could offer the highest chance of passing.



New DVSA data, obtained by Confused.com, reveals 49.4 per cent of learner drivers walked away with a pass on January 3, making it the most successful day of the year for driving tests, on average.

For those who still have a few weeks to wait, there is some good news as the data shows January is one of the easiest months to take a driving test. On average, 46.8 per cent drivers have walked away with a pass throughout January in the past three years. This is topped only slightly by August (47.2) and April (47).

But those who haven’t booked their test yet face the challenge of choosing the right time, or day, to give them the best chance of passing. But when is that, really? Some say opt for a quieter time, while others say rush hour makes the test easier. With so many rumours floating around, it can be baffling for learners to know what is best.

In fact, one in seven drivers admit they were confused about the best time to take their test. So, to help learners when booking their test, Confused.com has created a driving test calculator. The calculator analyses DVSA data to allow learners to view driving test pass rates by day or time. This can then help them make a clear decision when booking their test, and hopefully pass first time.

According to the calculator, avoiding the morning rush could be the key to a pass. Between 9am and 10am proved to be the prime time for learner drivers, with an impressive pass rate of 51.3 per cent, on average.

In contrast, between 7am and 8am proved to be particularly tricky, with only 47.3 per cent of learners passing during this time, in comparison. However, taking the test over lunchtime is most likely to result in a fail. The data shows fewer (46.7 per cent) learners passed between 12pm and 1pm, in comparison, on average.

However, a driver’s chance of passing doesn’t only boil down to the month, or time of day.

In fact, picking the right day of the week can be as important. And in this case, it’s best to get it over and done with, as Monday appears to be the easiest day, with an average pass rate of 47.5 per cent, on average.