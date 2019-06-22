Toddler rushed to hospital as family is rescued from house fire in Wigan

A two-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued from a house fire in the early hours.



Her mother was also taken to hospital for treatment, while her three-year-old sibling was dropped from a first-floor window onto a blanket after the blaze broke out on Haworth Street in Hindley.

Four fire engines from stations across the borough rushed to the property to rescue the children and their parents at around 2am on Saturday.

Allan Dowell, watch manager at Hindley fire station, said: "The fire was believed to have originated in the kitchen. There was smoke throughout the house. It was highly smoke-logged.

"Members of the public tried to rescue the family through a first-floor window with a ladder but were unsuccessful, though the first child to be rescued by the public was dropped out and caught on a blanket."

Crews wore breathing apparatus as they searched the property for the man, woman and youngest child.

They were all rescued, but the tot was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation and firefighters had to perform CPR.

Mr Dowell said: "She was unresponsive when she was taken out of the fire. The fire service managed to resuscitate and the infant was conveyed to hospital, we believe in a critical condition but it is looking positive."

The whole family was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation and the girl's mother was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters remained at the house for several hours, working to bring the blaze under control, damping down and removing debris.

The property was badly damaged by the blaze.

An investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire, but it is not thought to be suspicious.