Top 10 revealed in Wigan Chippy of the Year 2018

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2018 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one

You’ve given us 10 mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten?

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list below, simply return the coupon printed all this week in the Wigan Post and in the Wigan Observer stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday March 9, 2018. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

THE TOP 10

004 MR CHIPS, HALLGATE, WIGAN

016 LEIGH ROAD CHIPPY, LEIGH ROAD, HINDLEY GREEN, WIGAN

025 GREAT BRITISH CHIPPY, LOCH STREET, WIGAN

026 KITT GREEN CHIPPY, CITY ROAD, WIGAN

036 PEPPER LANE CHIPPY, PEPPER LANE, STANDISH, WIGAN

037 THE TRAWLERMAN FISH & CHIP SHOP, WOODHOUSE DRIVE, WIGAN

038 GIDLOW PLAICE, GIDLOW LANE, WIGAN

052 SEVEN SEAS CHIPPY, WIGAN LANE, WIGAN

053 WIGAN ROAD CHIPPY, WIGAN ROAD, LEIGH

055 ALISON’S CHIPPY, WORTHING STREET, WIGAN