12 miles of congestion on M6 after vehicle breaks down between junctions 27 and 28

There are delays of up to 30 minutes on the M6 this morning, after a vehicle broke down near Charnock Richard Services.



Highways had to close two lanes between junction 27 (Standish, Parbold) and junction 28 (Leyland) after the vehicle broke down at around 8am this morning (December 3).

It has led to tailbacks all the way to junction 26 in Orrell, Wigan.

All lanes are now reopened but Highways said it expects residual delays until around 9.30am.

There are currently delays of around 30 minutes against expected traffic conditions.

More to follow...