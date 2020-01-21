A580 is closed after 'serious' collision involving lorry and car

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on a busy dual carriageway.



The A580 East Lancashire Road in Leigh, between Atherleigh Way and the Greyhound roundabout, remains shut in both directions after the "serious" incident at 10.20am on Tuesday.

Emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a car.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines from Leigh and its technical response unit to the incident and crews had to cut someone out of one of the vehicles.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed the air ambulance, two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, an advanced paramedic and operational commander were at the scene.

A female patient, described as being in a serious condition, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at around 10.20am today to reports of a serious collision involving a car and a lorry on East Lancashire Road, Leigh.

"Emergency services are at the scene.

"Road closures are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future."

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible and there are reports of queuing traffic across Leigh, including in the town centre, as a result of the closure.