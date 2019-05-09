'Aiden was taken from us just as his adult life should have been starting' - family of man killed in road accident in Leigh pay tribute

The family of a man who died following a collision in Leigh have paid an emotional tribute to him.

Shortly after 10.50pm on Friday May 3, police were called to Warrington Road to reports of a collision.

Officers attended and an 18-year-old man – who has since been formally identified as Aiden Blackman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further enquiries have established that Aiden was driving a Kia Sportage on Warrington Road when it was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 107 at the junction with Greenfold Way.

Paying tribute to him, Aiden’s family said: “Aiden was taken from us just as his adult life should have been starting. There are no words to describe the pain the tragic events of Friday night have inflicted on our family.

“Aiden was more than just a son to me he was my best friend as well. His Mum and Gran Maureen are heartbroken he is gone

“Chloe, Kaisha, Shannay, Chantelle and Harley haven’t just lost their big brother but also their hero, who was always there anytime they needed him for anything.

“Aiden had such a big heart and so much more to give in life. His cheeky grin and daft ways will be missed by all who ever met and knew him.

“You have left a massive hole in everybody’s hearts that can never be filled again. You will be sadly missed!”