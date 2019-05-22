Appeal for witnesses to crash which left two teenagers seriously hurt

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after two teenagers were seriously injured in a crash.

Toogood Lane in Wrightington was closed for nearly six hours on Monday after a Vauxhall Corsa and Mercedes CL500 collided at 4.30pm.

A 17-year-old boy from Appley Bridge, who was driving the Vauxhall, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with suspected fractures and internal injuries, while a 17-year-old girl from Appley Bridge, who was a passenger, suffered a fractured collar bone and an internal injury.

The driver of the Mercedes - a 72-year-old man from Mawdesley - was not injured.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0939 of May 20.