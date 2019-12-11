Are part-worn tyres safe to use?

Five out of six local traders have been found to be selling safe part-worn tyres during an undercover investigation by Wigan Council’s Trading Standards team.

Officers carried out the test purchases in November as motorists prepare for potentially icy winter roads.

Out of six tyres bought, just one was found to be unsafe and this trader will be investigated further and could face criminal proceedings.

Of the five tyres that were safe, the traders were provided with additional good practice business advice, in relation to markings, the general condition and type of tyres supplied.

The investigation acts as a timely reminder to residents who maybe thinking of purchasing tyres and the car maintenance checks they can do.