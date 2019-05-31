Baby cut from wreckage of car driven by Wigan man

A baby and the other occupants of a car driven by a Wigan man miraculously escaped unscathed after it careered out of control and crashed through a wall.

The infant had to be cut free from the wreckage of the Nissan Note after the terrifying collision in South Cumbria.

Traffic officers were called at 3pm on Thursday by the North West Ambulance Service to the A5092 Lowick Green road to Ulverston after the smash near the Lowick School Bunkhouse.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said the driver was a 31-year-old man from Wigan and reported that there were no injuries sustained.

But a spokesman for Cumbria Fire and Rescue said four casualties were involved after the car had gone through a brick wall.

One baby was released from the car by firefighters and three other casualties were then placed in the care of the ambulance service.

Firefighters from Ulverston and Broughton were called and were at the scene for 45 minutes.

The road was closed to traffic while the emergency services attended to the vehicle occupants and cleared the scene.