Bid to calm traffic on accident blackspot Wigan road

Action is being taken to slow drivers and improve safety on a busy main road after a series of frightening incidents.

Work was due to start yesterday to install a pedestrian island on Tyldesley Road, in Tyldesley, amid concerns from people living in the area.

Coun Nazia Rehman

Coun Nazia Rehman, who represents Tyldesley, said she had received “numerous” calls and emails about safety on the road.

She said: “Serious concerns have been raised by local residents in the past regarding the road safety of A577 Tyldesley Road.

“I had numerous emails and phone calls over time regarding the safety of pedestrians and especially children crossing the road and often dodging speeding vehicles.

“I promised to take these concerns to the relevant department and held a number of meetings with officers for a long-term solution of this issue. I am pleased to announce that a pedestrian island is going to be put in on Tyldesley Road to curb the speed and give pedestrians, wheelchair users and especially children a safe point to cross the road.

“The work is starting this week, under temporary traffic signal control, causing delays in traffic.

“The team will ensure that the duration of work causing delays is minimised as much as possible.”

The island will be located close to the junction with Robert Street, outside a row of bungalows.

There was “substantial” damage to one of those bungalows when a Ford Ranger 4x4 vehicle ploughed into it just before 7.20am on Thursday, October 31.

Firefighters had to remove the car, which had smashed through a wall and window into the living room, and shore up the property.

A woman was checked by paramedics but no-one was injured.

Residents expressed their concerns about the number of crashes on Tyldesley Road, with one woman saying that was the fifth incident in three years.

There have also been reports of a car crashing through a metal barrier on Tyldesley Road in the early hours of Saturday, January 18.