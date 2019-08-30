Boost for Wigan train station staff as union launches campaign for living wage

A transport union has launched a campaign to demand fair pay for staff working in railway stations, including some in Wigan.



The RMT has unveiled a new drive for pay justice for members who work for Carlisle Support Services on a contract for Arriva Rail North.

The workers are currently receiving less than the £9 an hour rate set by the Living Wage Foundation, despite Arriva Rail North being accredited as a living wage employer in 2017.

The employees affected work at stations in the borough including Wigan Wallgate in roles such as manning the ticket barriers and assisting passengers.

The RMT is now demanding Arriva Rail North pays all its staff, including contracted employees, a living wage as it is supposed to do.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "It is a scandal that Arriva Rail North’s gateline and revenue staff are struggling to make ends meet and are paid below the Real Living Wage.



“The fact that Arriva Rail North is accredited by the Living Wage Foundation means that they must do the right thing and ensure that their contractor, Carlisle Support Services, ensures a fair day’s pay for the work that they do.



“Northern’s gateline and revenue staff are fighting for an end to poverty pay but they need the help of the travelling public and I would urge passengers to sign the petition and help us to persuade Carlisle Support Services and Arriva Rail North to put an end to this scandal.”

When a company is accredited by the Living Wage Foundation it is required to pay all staff, whether employed directly or not, the living wage.

A petition has been launched and can be signed at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/northern-rail-commit-now-to-pay-staff-a-real-living-wage