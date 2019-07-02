Calls to upgrade crash blackspot in borough

An MP and opposition councillors are campaigning to end unacceptable levels of speeding and car crashes at a borough accident blackspot.

Chris Green, who represents Bolton West in parliament, is teaming up with Atherton’s Independent Network (IN) councillors to launch a petition on improving road safety on Tyldesley Road.

Wigan Council is being urged to create a new mini-roundabout where Tyldesley Road meets Tyldesley Old Road. Campaigners say this will require vehicles to slow down to prevent accidents while also boosting the road’s ability to cope with increasing traffic levels in Atherton.

Politicians are taking action after the latest of a spate of road traffic collisions, including a particularly alarming multi-car smash, in the area. But Wigan Council says it is already doing extensive road safety work in the area.

Mr Green said: “I was angered to hear about yet another serious car crash, which could have resulted in fatality, taking place on Tyldesley Road. Despite being warned, Wigan Council have not done anything to improve the safety of this dangerous road and with their housebuilding policy and increasing industrial usage of the local area, they are responsible for making it worse.

“It was grim to learn that following last month’s eight car crash on Tyldesley Road, an individual in one of the cars involved had to be cut out by the fire service in order to receive medical attention.

“Urgent action must to be taken to prevent any further accidents from taking place, which is why Atherton’s independent councillors and I are urging Wigan Council to build a new mini-roundabout and asking Atherton’s residents to support our petition.”

Coun Jamie Hodgkinson, leader of the Atherton Independent Network, said: “This particular area sees speeding on a regular basis and action needs to be taken, so I hope that residents will support us in our campaign.”

Coun Carl Sweeney, cabinet member for environment, said: “We are aware of the concerns of local residents and have been working with Greater Manchester Police to look at what can be done to improve road safety on Tyldesley Road. We have requested the Greater Manchester Road Safety Partnership assess the road for a speed camera and are also considering the suggestion of a new mini-roundabout.

"We will be installing a new vehicle-activated sign on Tyldesley Road, resurfacing the road and repainting the markings to improve their visibility.

"We will increase signage to raise awareness of pedestrian and cycle safety, reduce speeds and work with local schools and the community to offer road safety and cycle training.

"We will carry out regular monitoring and doing a full route assessment to see if there are any additional interventions we can put in place to improve safety along this route.”