Campaign to re-open borough railway station picks up steam

The campaign to reconnect a Wigan township with the national railway network is picking up steam.



After a well-attended public meeting last August about re-opening Golborne station, plus high level talks since, councillors representing the area have now arranged a second gathering involving transport top brass next month.

Councillors Susan Gambles, Gena Merrett and Yvonne Klieve with GM Mayor Andy Burnham

Residents have been clamouring for the railway halt to be put to good use again for decades, but the campaign has gained greater momentum lately given the large amount of house-building that is currently going on in the area.

Golborne and Lowton West Voice says the re-opening of facilities to put Golborne back on the train network is one of its top priorities.

The community group says alternatives to cars are desperately needed to cope with a population explosion due to the housing developments.

And it says it sees no reason why a station cannot affordably be delivered at the old location on Railway Road as towns in neighbouring counties have got themselves back on the rail network in recent times.

Now Golborne Lowton West councillors Susan Gambles, Gena Merrett and Yvonne Klieve are giving the drive new impetus with a new public meeting with Transport for Greater Manchester officers and the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham at 7.30pm on Tuesday February 18 in Golborne Sports and Social Club.

Coun Merrett said: “We became aware of the potential for TfGM to fund the re-opening of the station when we met with its officers over a year ago.

“We have had several communications with TfGM before holding a public meeting with our then MP Jo Platt, to assess public views in August 2019.

“The meeting was well attended and it was clear there was considerable support for the station from a wide range of people, including young people who wanted to commute for education and work, older people who want to use the GM transport pass, people who wanted to travel for social and cultural reasons and employers who find it hard to recruit because transport to the area is so poor.

“Following this, we met Andy Burnham and TfGM officers in October and Andy is supporting the station and offered to hold a second public meeting. TfGM officers are now undertaking a business case analysis and working with the council on proposals.

“The TfGM research, already undertaken, indicates that there would be a high demand for the service and a new station could be built on the West Coast line.

“The GM Mayor is supporting our campaign to improve public transport for the area and reduce road congestion and air pollution.”

Golborne station closed in 1961. Since then the local population has continued to grow.

“A bid to open the station in 2008 was supported by the council and then MP Mr Burnham, but failed to achieve the necessary funding.

Recent housing development has attracted more residents to the area, increasing traffic congestion.

There is no direct bus service from the area to Manchester and limited public transport to the nearest rail station, 3K away at Newton-le-Willows.