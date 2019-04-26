Car crashes through garden wall after collision on busy Wigan road

A car has crashed through a garden wall following a collision at a busy Wigan junction.

Just before 11am today (Friday), emergency services were called to reports of a two-car collision at the junction of Park Road and Atherton Road in Hindley.

The scene off Atherton Road in Hindley

Police attended and found that two cars had collided before one, a red Mini, was shunted through the garden wall of a nearby property.

Firefighters were also called to make the scene safe.

There were no casualties reported and police cancelled the call to paramedics while they were on their way.

A spokesperson for Hindley fire crew said: "It was a low-speed collision. It could have been a lot worse.

No one was injured

"Luckily no one was injured, just a bit shaken up."