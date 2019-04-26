Car crashes through garden wall after collision on busy Wigan road

A car has crashed through a garden wall following a collision at a busy Wigan junction.
Just before 11am today (Friday), emergency services were called to reports of a two-car collision at the junction of Park Road and Atherton Road in Hindley.
Police attended and found that two cars had collided before one, a red Mini, was shunted through the garden wall of a nearby property.
Firefighters were also called to make the scene safe.
There were no casualties reported and police cancelled the call to paramedics while they were on their way.
A spokesperson for Hindley fire crew said: "It was a low-speed collision. It could have been a lot worse.
"Luckily no one was injured, just a bit shaken up."