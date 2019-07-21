Car overturns after crashing on Wigan road

A woman was taken to hospital after the car she was driving crashed and landed on its roof.



Emergency services were called to Schofield Lane, Atherton, just after 11pm on Saturday to help the woman, who was the only person in the car.

The crash happened on Schofield Lane. Pic: Google Street View

An eyewitness told Wigan Today that the car collided with fencing around gas works on the opposite side the road.

The car then flipped over and came to a stop on its roof, back on the other side of the road.

She was trapped inside the vehicle and crews from Atherton fire station had to remove the side of it to rescue her.

The woman was conscious but had a head injury, so was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The car was moved by a recovery vehicle at around 2.30am and the road was reopened shortly afterwards.