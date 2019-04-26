Car ploughs into two houses after careering out of control

A car has smashed into the wall of a house and damaged another property after the driver lost control and ploughed through two gardens.



Mayhem broke out on Low Bank Road in Ashton at around 1pm on Friday.

A black BMW came to rest after crashing into the front of a bungalow, destroying a wall and causing some damage both to the front of that property and the one next to it.

Both the front and rear of the car were heavily damaged but miraculously no-one was hurt at all.

An eyewitness said the male driver had a child in the car with him.

Neighbour Mick O'Dea said: "I don't know what happened but the car was heading towards Garswood and has gone through two gardens and into the wall of a house.

"It's demolished a wall and damaged all the front of the house."

A silver car located near Ashton Bears rugby club was also clipped by the BMW during the incident.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) attended the scene and the vehicle will be recovered for examination.

The fire service was also expected to visit on Friday afternoon to make sure the house was safe.

The homeowners were out at the time.