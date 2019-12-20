Christmas 2019 bus times: timetables in Wigan over Christmas and the New Year

The festive season can see Wigan's public transport system under more strain than ever before, as people travel to and from the residences of their loved ones.

Bus services can be under even more pressure, as people make short trips in the days following Christmas to make the most of the Boxing Day sales.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

But bus drivers and staff need their Christmas holidays too, and often timetables are amended to reflect a shorter number of staff behind the wheel.

That can have an affect on your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the key Christmas information from all of the major players in the Wigan area, to help you plan your festive travel itinerary as effectively as possible.

Monday 23 December

Arriva North West - Normal Monday timetables will apply.

Diamond North West - Weekday school holiday service.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester - Monday to Friday holiday service.

Christmas Eve

Arriva North West - Normal Tuesday timetables will apply until approx 7.30pm.

Diamond North West - Weekday school holiday service with last buses on most services circa 1800.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester - Monday to Friday holiday service. All services will finish between 19:00 and 20:00.

Christmas Day

Arriva North West -

Diamond North West - No service.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester - Christmas Day special service will run on service 43 only. No other services will run.

Boxing Day

Arriva North West - Special timetables will apply between 8am and 7pm approximately

Diamond North West - Limited service.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester - Boxing Day special services will run on routes: 23, 42, 43, 50, 76, 85, 86, 101, 118, 192, 201, 203, 204, 216, 219, 250, 256, 330, and X50.

Friday 27 December

Arriva North West - Saturday timetables will apply, with the exception of services 216, 217, 407, 409, 410, 411, 413, 414, 418, 420, 423, 432, 433, 437, 464, 471, 472, 487, 492, and 495 in the Wirral area which will run to their normal Friday timetables.

Diamond North West - Weekday school holiday service.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester - Monday to Friday holiday service. Journeys will start from at 04:00.

Saturday 28 December

Arriva North West - Normal Saturday service.

Diamond North West - Normal Saturday service.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester - Normal Saturday service.

Sunday 29 December

Arriva North West - Normal Sunday service.

Diamond North West - Normal Sunday service.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester - Normal Sunday service.

Monday 30 December

Arriva North West - Saturday timetables will apply, with the exception of services 216, 217, 407, 409, 410, 411, 413, 414, 418, 420, 423, 432, 433, 437, 464, 471, 472, 487, 492, and 495 in the Wirral area which will run to their normal Monday timetables.

Diamond North West - Weekday school holiday service.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester - Monday to Friday holiday service.

New Year's Eve

Arriva North West - Saturday timetables will apply, reducing from around 7.30pm, with the exception of services 216, 217, 407, 409, 410, 411, 413, 414, 418, 420, 423, 432, 433, 437, 464, 471, 472, 487, 492, and 495 in the Wirral area which will run to their normal Monday timetables, also reducing from around 7.30pm.

Diamond North West - Weekday school holiday service with last buses on most services circa 1800.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester - Most services will finish between 19:00 and 20:00. Special New Year’s Eve services will run on routes: 42, 43, 86, 192 and 201 until 04:00 on New Year's Day.

New Year's Day

Arriva North West - Special timetables will apply between 8am and 7pm approximately.

Diamond North West - No service.

Stagecoach Greater Manchester - New Year’s Day special services running on routes: 42, 43, 86, 101, 192, 201, 203, 219, and 250.

For more information of each of the above company's services over Christmas and New Year, click on their names below:

Arriva North West

Diamond North West

Stagecoach Greater Manchester