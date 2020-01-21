Congestion causes delays for motorists heading into Wigan

Commuters face rush-hour delays this morning on their journeys towards Wigan.



It is thought that congestion has caused chaos for drivers and bus passengers travelling through Bickershaw, Abram and Platt Bridge.

Electricity North West started work on Warrington Road in Ince yesterday, with temporary traffic lights in place while a new electricity supply is provided. The work is scheduled to continue until the end of February.

Travellers are advised to leave extra time for their journeys if possible or use alternative routes.