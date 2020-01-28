Deja vu! Another van strikes Wigan railway bridge for second time in less than a week

Traffic on a Wigan road came to a halt for the second time in five days after ANOTHER vehicle became stuck beneath it.



Prescott Street in Wigan was closed this morning (Tuesday, January 28) after a Citreon van became wedged beneath the low railway bridge, while heading towards Frog Lane. The road is two lanes wide, but narrows to a single lane as it passes under the bridge, meaning that the road was completely blocked off in both directions.

Police were also called to the scene to manage traffic flow. The road has since reopened after the vehicle was recovered.

It was just last Friday, January 24, when another lorry driver underestimated the height of the railway bridge.

Network Rail, which maintains the railway infrastructure, has said bridge strikes were a constant problem for the organisation. Network Rail has a campaign, Lorries Can't Limbo, which attempts to reduce the number of incidents of vehicles colliding with railway bridges or getting stuck under them.

Police attend the scene and close off the road as a van stuck is under a low bridge on Prescott Street, Wigan - the second incident in a week