Deja vu! Van gets stuck beneath Wigan railway bridge for second time in less than a week

Traffic on a Wigan road has ground to a halt for the second time in five days after ANOTHER vehicle became struck beneath it.



Prescott Street in Wigan is currently closed after a Citreon van became wedged beneath the low railway bridge, while heading towards Frog Lane. The road is two lanes wide, but narrows to a single lane as it passes under the bridge, meaning that the road has been completely blocked off in both directions.

It was just last Friday, January 24, when another lorry driver underestimated the height of the railway bridge.

Network Rail, which maintains the railway infrastructure, has said bridge strikes were a constant problem for the organisation. Network Rail has a campaign, Lorries Can't Limbo, which attempts to reduce the number of incidents of vehicles colliding with railway bridges or getting stuck under them.