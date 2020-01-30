Delays as funeral limousine crashes into garden wall in Wigan

A busy road was blocked when a funeral limousine skidded and crashed into a garden wall.

The black car came to a stop outside a row of houses on Warrington Road, Lower Ince, at around 10.45am on Thursday.

One witness told Wigan Today the vehicle had left the nearby crematorium and was heading towards Wigan, when it skidded and spun.

It did not collide with any other cars, but did hit a garden wall.

Emergency services were called and the ambulance service confirmed one patient with minor injuries was seen by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment.

There were delays for motorists in the area until the limousine was moved, while roadworks nearby have also been causing traffic problems.