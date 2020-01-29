Delays to Wigan railway services after trespassers on the line

Wigan rail services have been disrupted this morning after trespassers were spotted on the line between Liverpool Lime Street and Oxford Road.



The incident, which occurred earlier this morning, January 29, caused the line between Liverpool Lime Street and Oxford Road to be blocked. The line has since reopened but trains are facing delays are work begins to relieve the backlog of services that were held up.

Northern said the disruption was expected to last until at least 9.15am.

Trains for Wigan North Western, one of which was due to depart for Barrow-In-Furness at 08.16am, did not leave until 08.49am.

On its website, the rail operator said: "Following trespassers on the railway between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Oxford Road the line is now open.

"How does it affect your service: Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes. Disruption is expected until 09:15 29/01.

"Our advice to our customers:

"For real time journey updates on board your train please visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet our team @northernassist.

"For passengers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up to date train running information.

"Other places to get more information:

"For live information,please visitnorthernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from or tweet us @northernassist.

"If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay".

Journey details can be checked at journeycheck.com/northernrail