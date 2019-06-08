Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into garden on Wigan road

A road had to be closed and bus services diverted after a car crashed into a garden.

Emergency services were called to Golborne Road in Ashton at 10.25am on Saturday.

Other news: Honour from Queen for Wigan Casino soul DJ



The driver was injured in the collision and taken to hospital for treatment, though the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Golborne Road was closed between Wotton Drive and Edge Green Lane for nearly two hours, with buses being diverted.

Traffic problems in the area were exacerbated by the closure of the M6 at junction 24 after an earlier crash involving two cars.

Read more: M6 in Wigan closed for hours after crash involving two vehicles