Emergency services called to crash at busy Wigan junction

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to a crash at a busy junction during rush hour.

A Nissan Juke and a Renault Clio collided at the junction of Poolstock Lane and Warrington Road, in Marus Bridge, at 5.05pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended and remained in the area for some time.

It is thought no-one was seriously injured in the incident.

Marus Bridge junction has become known as an accident blackspot since it was converted from a roundabout to traffic light-controlled crossroads.