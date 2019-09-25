Emergency services shut M6 northbound slip road near Wigan

An M6 slip road has been closed after a car broke down near junction 32 this morning (September 25).



Highways closed the northbound exit slip road road in Haydock shortly before 7am.

Highways said the road closure is due to a broken down vehicle, but all three emergency services have been called to the scene.

North West Ambulance Service, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and motorway police have been requested.

Highways said they expect the slip road to remain closed until around 8.15am and warn it is likely to impact on rush hour commuters.

Highways and police have been approached for further details on the incident.

UPDATE - 7.36am - "The vehicle has been recovered and all lanes are reopened", say Highways.