Final bridge in place on new Wigan link road

The end of a major Wigan transport infrastructure project is now in sight after a large bridge was put in place.



The A49 link road moved one step closer to completion last week with the installation of the fourth and final span.

The final bridge being put in place

The bridge connects the new route with Chapel Lane and raises hopes that the link road could be open by next spring.

Wigan Council commissioned Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK to deliver the project and hopes that reducing traffic congestion and the numbers of idling vehicles will improve air quality as well as making it easier to get around the borough.

Leader of Wigan Council Coun David Molyneux said: “Since the first bridge was laid earlier this year, Jones Bros have reached milestone after milestone and have been making significant progress with this scheme.

“Not only have they been superb at keeping to schedule, but they have engaged with local people, including schools, to ensure everybody feels part of this project.”

The A49 link road connects Warrington Road and Goose Green to Westwood Park and Wigan town centre at a junction with Poolstock and Chapel Lane.

Four bridges are now in place and the new highway will give motorists an alternative route to going through Poolstock where there have been major problems with queues.

Coun Molyneux said: “It’s been great to see the project develop right before our eyes and see how this significant new piece of infrastructure will change how local people and commuters use our road network.

“Once the link road is complete, there will be many benefits to local people, including providing businesses and residents with better east-west connectivity, which is a vital part of the borough’s economic growth strategy.”

However, green groups say building new roads just encourages traffic to divert onto them, removing congestion and environmental

benefits.

Wigan Council says Jones Bros has sunk around £2m into the borough’s economy since starting work on the project in September 2018, with local suppliers and companies being contracted to provide materials, security support and drilling work.

The firm also held an art competition, giving school children the chance to have their design on the hoardings.

Eryl Evans, Jones Bros’ contract manager, said: “The team has worked hard to make sure this job was delivered as quickly as possible to the highest of standards.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank motorists, residents, and businesses for their cooperation during this project."