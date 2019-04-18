Five things you should know about Wigan's new link road

Here are five things you need to know about Wigan's new link road.

Work on the two-mile A49 link road between Westwood Park and Goose Green began last autumn aimed at easing congestion on existing main roads

Construction on the new link road

Engineering firm Jones Bros has made every effort to carry out the work as quietly as possible by the flash so as not to disturb the precious wildlife

Concrete beams, 35m long and weighing 70 tonnes have been lowered into place for a new bridge taking the road over the canal near Scotman’s flash

Two further bridges are set to be created during the completion of the route: one straddling Poolstock Lane and another to stride over Smithy Brook

There are further plans to extend the link road up from Goose Green through Highfield and finishing at the M6/M58 roundabout at Orrell